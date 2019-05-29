Embroidered badge and pennant manufacturer Golden Finishes has announced that its American-style pennants and promotional tablecloths are now available through the Envoy Group.

The products will feature in the Envoy catalogue, allowing the company to bring its products to wider customer base. Lian Greenhaf Jones, customer service manager at Golden Finishes, attended the launch of the 2019/2020 Envoy Catalogue at The Moor Hotel & Spa.

“The event gave us a chance to meet a number of promotional products distributors,” said Lian. “The day itself was relaxed and informal â€“ it was great to introduce ourselves, discuss the printed and embroidered textiles we offer.”

www.goldenfinishes.com

