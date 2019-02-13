The garments tap into the global appeal of kanji T-shirts (also known as Japanese language T-shirts) to help spread the message that there are jobs up for grabs. Created for 15 Japanese companies in response to Japan’s recent relaxation of rules on employing foreign workers to help solve its labour shortage problem, the T-shirts are printed in Japanese to ensure that only those with the appropriate language skills can apply. The roles range from hospitality jobs to system engineers and researchers. Goodman Services says the project, which it calls RecruiT, “is the world’s first T-shirt project” that connects people from overseas with various domestic companies in Japan. We think the tees look pretty cool as well!

