The government announced on 3 December, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, that it is recruiting a new fashion disability champion to help tackle the issues disabled people face as consumers.

Minister for Disabled People, Health and Work Sarah Newton said: “There are nearly 14 million disabled people living in the UK, and our world-leading fashion industry must ensure it is capitalising on the spending power of their households â€“ ‘the purple pound’ â€“ worth Â£249 billion every year.

“Our new champion will promote the commercial benefits of inclusive design which can improve brand loyalty in a highly competitive market, while also ensuring that disabled people can follow the latest trends like everyone else.”

The champion is expected to use their influential status as a leader in the fashion industryÂ to highlight the need for more inclusive clothing ranges and promote the work of designers in this field.

Clothing that takes disabled peopleâ€™s needs into account can be difficult to find, and many fashion retailers are missing out on the custom of a fifth of the population who have a disability or long-term health condition, reports the government.

The new champion will join the existing 14 champions who are already driving improvements to the accessibility of services and facilities in a range of sectors, including banking, music and tourism.

Completed expressions of interestÂ must be returned by midnight on 13 January 2019.

