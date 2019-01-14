Workwear provider Grahame Gardner has introduced the AktivFlex trainer, which was created by footwear specialist Tofflen, and designed with specialist scientific input from the University of Salford.

The new style is said to be the UK’s first EVA enclosed fully washable trainer. The “super durable” and lightweight ergonomic design boosts an elasticated gusset, side ventilation and rubber laces and is available in black, fuchsia, metro blue, and white.

The AktivFlex style joins a wide selection of other Toffeln footwear available through Grahame Gardner, which ranges from formal footwear to anti-static clogs, shoes and trainers in women’s, men’s and unisex, with sizes going up to a UK size 12.

Toffeln has recently announced ComfortTech, an innovating partnership with the University of Salford that harnesses “the science of biomechanics and the material science to provide comforting, supporting shoes to hardworking customers”.

Simon Ward, group sales director at Grahame Gardner, commented: “Toffeln is a fantastic brand that we are delighted to stock as part of our healthcare uniform offering… The latest AktivFlex style brings a new element to the range that is at the forefront of footwear innovation, design and comfort. It’s a great addition for us and one we know our customers will really appreciate.”

www.grahamegardner.co.uk/healthcare/healthcare-footwear