Uniform supplier Grahame Gardner has announced exclusive UK distribution of the new ProFlex collection from US scrubs manufacturer Landau.

Available to order now, the collection is aimed at healthcare professionals working across medicine, therapuetic care and dentistry. The garments are made from a light, breathable twill fabric with added two-way stretch, making them ideal for manual handling, says the company, as well as for moving and lifting patients.

The ProFlex collection includes cargo pants, long-sleeved warm-up jackets and short-sleeved tunics, which are all available in nine colours for both men and women. All garments are machine washable, as well as wrinkle- and fade-resistant, and are available in sizes XS-5XL.

Simon Ward, group sales director at Grahame Gardner, said: “We are delighted to be able to present the ProFlex range to UK employers.

“Our experience in workwear tells us that clean, smart and professional clothing inspires confidence in patients and in the wearer. ProFlex does all this, but the two-way stretch fabric delivers something extra: comfort and reliability when moving.”

There is a minimum order quantity of 10 garments, with delivery in approximately six to seven weeks.

www.grahamegardner.co.uk