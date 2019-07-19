Roland DG has appointed Granthams as a supplier for its TrueVis large-format printer/cutter solutions.

Based in Preston, the company will now supply the new Roland TrueVis VG2 solutions, as well as the Soljet Pro 4 XR-640 inkjet printer/cutter and the Roland TrueVis SG inkjet printer/cutter duo.

Kirsty Reader, general manager at Granthams, said: “Granthams has had a very long history with Roland and we feel the TrueVis VG2 will complement our premium range, helping to ensure that our customers can make the best decision when investing in outdoor-durable options.”

Kirsty adds: “Prints from the new Roland VG2 printer/cutter are ready for lamination in as little as six hours and the machines require less frequent maintenance and cleaning. Plus, the 500ml ink sacks don’t have an expiry date making them even more cost-efficient.

“Customers are welcome to book a demonstration of the Roland TrueVis VG2 at our Preston office, where they will receive our unbiased advice based on their needs.”

Announcing its renewed partnership with Roland DG, Granthams said: “Roland has been here since the birth of our inkjet industry and more importantly, has kept itself relevant and at the cutting edge for well over 20 years. We can’t wait to get to know new and existing Roland users as we start our journey with them and look forward to what’s next from this technological trailblazer.”

www.rolanddg.co.uk

www.granthams.co.uk

