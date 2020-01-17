Graphics One has announced the launch of its new Go Fuze Dye-Sub to Cotton liquid solution.

The Go Fuze solution is said to enable standard dye sublimation ink to fuse to cotton fabric, so that “any dye sub printer will be capable of imaging transfers for use with both polyester and cotton,” explains Graphics One.

“Go Fuze liquid works through an easy pre-treatment process, using either a hand spray method or Go Fuze PreTreater machine. Once the garment or fabric is sprayed and dried, dye sub inks can then be transferred in a normal dye sub workflow, utilising standard dye sub paper with a heat press.

“In addition to transfers, users can also print directly to the fabric; the ink must be cured by heat for the fabric to be usable,” adds the company.

Dan Barefoot, vice president of Graphics One, said: “Our Go Fuze solution was developed in conjunction with our FabriMate dye-sub-to-cotton solution. Our research and development team discovered that the Go Fuze liquid would work with virtually any dye sub ink brands, including both our Go SubliMate and Go FabriMate ink families.

“We feel having the ability to use any dye-sub ink transfers with both cotton and polyester presents tremendous new opportunities for the dye sub market. The process is simple, and fits into a standard workflow.”

Go Fuze will be available in the UK from spring 2020 through Graphics One’s distribution network. The company is working with a number of resellers, who will offer Go Fuze upon its release.

www.graphicsone.com