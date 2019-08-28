This year marks the 70th anniversary of Graphtec Corporation.

The Japanese manufacturer and supplier of digital cutters, scanners and associated products provide equipment to various industries, including digital printing, sign and graphics, printwear and promotional products sectors.

Phil Kneale, director of Graphtec GB, which has been operating since 1961 and is Graphtec’s largest global subsidiary company outside of Japan, said: “There are many tangible benefits to ownership of a Graphtec machine, but perhaps the most important of these is the degree to which it enables digital printing and sign and graphics companies, in particular, to engage with and maximise the potential of new business opportunities that exists in other markets, thereby introducing vital new revenue streams and increasing profitability.

“The most notable of these markets include the highly lucrative printwear and promotional products, packaging and customisation sectors.”

Graphtec’s latest range of cutters for the textile industry include the CE6000 Plus, available in a choice of three widths – 40, 60 and 120cm – and the CE Lite-50 cutter, which is said to have a “faster than normal” 500mm/sec cutting speed, and the ability to handle media up to 500mm wide in multiple sizes.

A new, larger-format F-Mark automatic digital die-cutting machine is also available, which the company says will die- or kiss-cut sheets of material up to a size of 700 x 500mm, including thicker and heavier media up to 400gsm. “It can also cut material from the reverse side to ensure the printed surface remains unaffected by the score/fold lines from the cutting process”.

All Graphtec machines are supported with its Advanced Registration Mark Sensing (ARMS) systems for optimum material tracking and cutting accuracy, added the company, with performance warranties of up to three years depending on the type of machine.

Later this year, Graphtec GB will announce a major rebranding initiative, as well as important new product launches.

www.graphtecgb.co.uk

For more information about Graphtec GB’s latest products, check out the Mid-Year Supplier Focus in our August issue here: https://imagesmag.uk/GraphtecMidYearSF