Graphtec GB has introduced the LCX1000 label printing and finishing system. Consisting of two machines, the LCX1000 comprises a high speed digital printer (DLP1000) and a digital finishing machine (DLC1000) that provides dual laminating and customised cutting functions.

The system promises “fast and smooth work transition between the label printing and finishing processes”. The LCX1000 is supplied with dedicated design and production software.

