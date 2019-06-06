Manufacturer Graphtec GB has released a larger version of the F-Mark automatic digital die-cutting machine.

The F-Mark Plus now includes a dedicated creasing tool that is said to enable a wider range of applications. The new machine die- or kiss-cuts sheets of printed material up to a size of 700mm long x 500mm wide, including thicker and heaver materials up to 400gsm, via an increased 450gf cutting force.

The F-Mark Plus can also automatically cut from the reverse of the sheet to “ensure that the printed surface remains unaffected by the score/fold lines of the cutting process,” said Graphtec GB. It is said that up to 200 sheets of pre-printed material, including laminated formats, can be loaded simultaneously into its integrated Graphtec CE6000-40 Plus cutting head using the auto sheet feeder facility. The company says that additional sheets can also be added, as required, without interrupting the cutting cycle.

Graphtec continued: “A built-in CCD camera equipped with F-Mark technology detects the two-point registration marks for precise alignment of the contour and the printed image, in addition to compensating for any distortion of the material during the printing process. The cutter is equipped with an internal vacuum compressor, thereby removing the need for an external air supply connection.

“The cutting parameters set by the dedicated F-Mark software allow for the use of crop marks as small as four millimetres, enabling maximisation of the sheet size and minimal material wastage. Contingent upon the kind of material being processed and complexity of the image outline, the cutting speed for each printed sheet is on average between 30-40 seconds”.

The F-Mark Plus cutter is aimed at various applications including print and cut, short-run label production, digitally printed vinyl-based signs and graphics, printwear and promotional products, customisation and markings, point-of-sale displays, bespoke packaging and business stationery.

