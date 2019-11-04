Graphtec GB has announced the launch of its latest flagship series of cutting plotters.

Replacing the company’s existing flagship FC8600 series, the new FC9000 series is said to provide “one of the highest performance capabilities currently available for this class of cutting plotter”.

The FC9000 is available in four different sizes: the 160, 140, 100 and 75 models, which are designed to accommodate material widths of 1,626mm, 1,372mm, 1,067mm and 762mm respectively. The new models are said to have an increased maximum cutting speed of 1,485mm/sec, and a cutting force of 600gf (5.88N).

“The FC9000 is considered to have set a fresh benchmark for high-end cutting involving a much wider range of sign and graphics and digital printing media in varying thicknesses,” said Graphtec GB.

The new cutting plotters feature an optional media take-up spool that is said to increase the efficiency of roll-to-roll work undertaken by digital print specialists. “For example, using the integrated barcode function, it is possible to print up to 50m of material overnight and then cut the following morning, thereby creating a seamless workflow capability,” added the company.

The FC9000 series has a new auto-panelling function, which is designed to prevent the skewing of longer lengths of material to be cut by automatically splitting the job into smaller sections for guaranteed precise sequential cutting. It also features Graphtec’s latest Version 8 of its Advanced Registration Mark Sensing (ARMS) system for enhanced media tracking and cutting accuracy.

The new series is supplied as standard with the latest Graphtec Pro Studio, or the optional Pro Studio Plus and Cutting Master 4 design and production software, with the latter available as a plug-in option for integration with other software programs, such as Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw. The FC9000 also meets all relevant CE safety standards and comes with a three-year performance warranty.

