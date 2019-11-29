GS UK has announced its recent acquisition by Robert De Regge.

Robert is an ex-Group CEO with global expertise in sales, marketing and manufacturing. For the past 12 years, he has been working as an international change manager turning around companies in the UK, Europe, Asia and the Americas for private equity providers, large industrial conglomerates and family-owned companies.

He became aware of GS UK while consulting for Summa, the company’s previous owners. Impressed by the company’s highly experienced and knowledgeable staff, along with its diverse product range, Robert plans to build on these strong foundations to continue the GS UK’s growth within the UK textiles market.

He commented: “The acquisition of GS UK is an excellent addition to our portfolio of existing companies, and I look forward to developing the business further.”

GS UK, which currently supplies CadCam laser cutters, Brother DTG printers and Merlin embroidery machines, as well as acting as a Brother sewing machine dealer and UK distributor for Gunold threads and consumables, will continue to operate from its Nottingham-based headquarters and is committed to maintaining the same high level of service it offers to all its customers.

www.gs-uk.com