GS UK has announced the three prize draw winners of its competition at Printwear and Promotion Live! in January.Â

The draw was made by sales manager Ruben De Regge, and the winners announced as: Lynne Kyte of Manchester Metropolitan University, who won an Ethos Virtuoso Digitising Embroidery software package; Giles Reynolds of Spinnaker Sports and Leisurewear, who won an Ethos Writer Lettering and Editing Embroidery software package; and Mark Edwards of MPH Clothing, who won a Â£100 voucher for Gunold threads and supplies.

www.gs-uk.com