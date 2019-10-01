Zoom Clothing was founded by Paul Chapman and Gary Rose, joint directors of Signal UK. Along with their team of experienced printers, they decided to launch their own web store selling Zoom-branded garments, including printed T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, bags and caps.

This printed vest is part of the new Zoom Fitness range, which is perfect for gymwear. “This muscle vest has thin shoulder straps to enable a wide range of movement, and binding around the neckline and armholes,” says Paul. The vest is made from Neoteric textured (polyester) fabric, which is inherently wicking and stays dry while allowing your skin to breathe. It’s available in six colours and comes in sizes S-XL.

The 140gsm vest was printed using Siser PS Hi-5 garment film, which is thin and elastic to the touch, has an adhesive polyester backing and is suitable for multi-layering. “We printed in two colours on the back, and one colour on the front, with our trademarked OOs,” says Paul. “We chose to print vertically down the back as we wanted to maximise space and stand out from the crowd.”

He adds: “We Cad-Cut these on a Roland cutter, and then heat pressed them on one of our Secabo pneumatic double-plate heat presses for five seconds at a temperature of 120°C. We used high pressure and peeled when warm/cold.”

The vest is washable up to 60°C and can be tumble-dried, so it’s durable and made to last.

