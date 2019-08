Stiff crown solutions

Make it malleable There are two recommended approaches for softening these ‘hard’ hats: heat and what I’ll generously call ‘mechanical intervention’. Heat is straightforward — some embroiderers apply a garment steamer, others a cap heat press and some use a heat gun. The ‘mechanical’ approach is more hands-on: either ‘rolling’ the crown in one’s hands or ‘tenderising’ the central seam with a plastic or rubber mallet. I favour steam, but any softening method reduces breakages and deflection over the seam.

Know your needle Some decorators turn to titanium-coated needles, even choosing to go up in size to prevent deflection. While it may help, I’ve had the worst caps break even these needles. I’ve also found that small details are harder to execute cleanly with the larger needles and I’ve faced quality issues and thread breaks. It’s far from a miracle cure.

Buy better There are many similar styles of standard structured hats from any number of distributors. Part of your job as a decorator is to recommend the best garments to achieve your customers’ aims. Unless there is a deal-breaking difference between a difficult hat and a smoother-stitching alternative, or you are unavoidably stuck with customer- supplied goods, you should direct your customer to your tested hat styles – those that decorate easily and cleanly.