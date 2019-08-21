Stiff crown solutions

Make it malleable There are two recommended approaches forÂ softening these â€˜hardâ€™ hats: heat and what Iâ€™ll generously call â€˜mechanical interventionâ€™. Heat is straightforward â€” some embroiderers apply a garment steamer, others a cap heat press and some use a heat gun. The â€˜mechanicalâ€™ approach is more hands-on: either â€˜rollingâ€™ the crown in oneâ€™s hands or â€˜tenderisingâ€™ the central seam with a plastic or rubber mallet. I favour steam, but any softening method reduces breakages and deflection over the seam.

Know your needle Some decorators turn to titanium-coated needles, even choosing to go up in size to prevent deflection. While it may help, Iâ€™ve had the worst caps break even these needles. Iâ€™ve also found that small details are harder to execute cleanly with the larger needles and Iâ€™ve faced quality issues and thread breaks. Itâ€™s far from a miracle cure.

Buy better There are many similar styles of standard structured hats from any number of distributors. Part of your job as a decorator is to recommend the best garments to achieve your customersâ€™ aims. Unless there is a deal-breaking difference between a difficult hat and a smoother-stitching alternative, or you are unavoidably stuck with customer- supplied goods, you should direct your customer to your tested hat styles â€“ those that decorate easily and cleanly.