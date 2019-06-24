From safety boots and cool sneakers to caps, beanies and sun hats, headwear and footwear offers a great opportunity for profitable cross-selling. Here’s our annual round-up of new and proven styles
Solid Gear: Ocean Safety Shoe
“Combining a lightweight athletic look and superb safety features, the new Ocean Safety Shoe has a midsole made of a poured PU, rather than a traditional injected PU, to give a more cushioned feel underfoot, while the thick rubber outsole provides a high level of anti- slip protection and durability.” Other features include a fibreglass toecap and ballistic midsole.
Briggs Footwear: Himalayan Black Leather Safety Boots
The new Himalayan Black Leather Safety Boots (2603) from Briggs Footwear feature a composite toecap and midsole. They are slip-resistant (SRC-rated), heat-resistant to 200°C, oil-resistant and anti-static. The boots are available in black in sizes 6-13.
Headwear: Cationic Sports Jersey
Headwear has launched the Cationic Sports Jersey Cap (3998), made from “a striking new fabric” that comes in a range of bright colours. This structured six-panel cap with a pre-curved peak and a 58cm crown has a short touch strap at the back and is available from UK stock. It is ideal for sports, promotions, corporates, retail and activewear, adds the company.
Prestige Leisure: Beechfield Marbella Wide Brimmed Sun Hat
Prestige Leisure says the new Marbella Wide Brimmed Sun Hat (B740) from Beechfield is a must-have for the summer festival season with its “earthy, relaxed vibes”. The lightweight sun hat is made from 100% paper straw and is available in two classic colours: natural and black.
Just Cool by AWDis: Cool Ultralight Cap
New to Just Cool by AWDis for 2019, the Cool Ultralight Cap (JC091) is perfect for the outdoors, reports the brand, as it’s made from 100% lightweight polyester fabric with a 50+ UPF rating. The unisex cap features a sturdy peak with six-panel construction and a hook-and-loop adjustment at the back for a comfortable fit, and is available in six colours.
Ralawise: Beechfield Suede Snapback Trucker
The new Suede Snapback Trucker (BC643) from Beechfield Original Headwear has a structured front panel, which Ralawise says is an ideal surface for multiple decoration options from 3D embroidery to appliqué. The cap has a tear-away label and is available in black, burgundy and French navy.
Absolute Apparel: Rapper Recycled Trucker Cap With NFC Technology
Atlantis offers true innovation and an industry first in the form of its new Rapper Recycled Trucker Cap With NFC Technology (ACRARE), reports Absolute Apparel. Made from 100% recycled polyester, it features a built-in near field communication chip (NFC), which allows the wearer to scan the cap with their phone or tablet and connect to multimedia information, videos and websites. The chip is also completely programmable with the Atlantis app to allow full customisation.
Beechfield: Organic Cotton Beanie
Beechfield offers a first in its organic collection: the new Organic Cotton Beanie (B50). The lightweight beanie is the “perfect all-year-round option for casual headwear”, and is made from 100% organic cotton with a heritage-inspired fine rib. An alternative eco accessory from the brand is the Organic Cotton 6 Panel Cap (B54), a breathable cap made with a close fit for comfort and a structured front panel.
For more headwear and footwear options from leading brands, check out our June issue online here at: imagesmaguk/June2019