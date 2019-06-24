Absolute Apparel: Rapper Recycled Trucker Cap With NFC Technology

Atlantis offers true innovation and an industry first in the form of its new Rapper Recycled Trucker Cap With NFC Technology (ACRARE), reports Absolute Apparel. Made from 100% recycled polyester, it features a built-in near field communication chip (NFC), which allows the wearer to scan the cap with their phone or tablet and connect to multimedia information, videos and websites. The chip is also completely programmable with the Atlantis app to allow full customisation.

www.absoluteapparel.co.uk