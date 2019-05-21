Get organised and aim to get paid on time

Keeping track of who owes you what and when they were supposed toÂ pay can be time-consuming and frustrating â€“ being organised is key. Getting a diary and keeping on topÂ of who owes you what and when will help you take control of your finances.Â With trade customers, you may also want to consider how long you allow them to pay. According to the Prompt Payment Directory, many business owners simply stop paying themselves when customers drag their feet on bills. You may want to reduce your payment terms, say from 28 days to 14, and you could offer discounts for early and up-front payments.Â Even with the right attitude, it can become a huge task to keep track of invoices, who has paid and who hasnâ€™t, and who needs a reminder. Online tools can help you keep track of payments, and some even automate the process of chasing and reminding clients for you. In our experience, the majority of invoices arenâ€™t paid on time due to disorganisation and forgetfulness rather than a desire to deprive you of your hard-earned cash.