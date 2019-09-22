Badges or patches can be a common request for many embroidery companies. They are extensively used in the sports, schoolwear, healthcare, workwear and hospitality industries, as well as in retail as a fashion accessory to embellish and add value to a garment. They are also the perfect solution for adding an embroidery decoration to an existing garment or product where direct embroidery may be difficult or impossible.Â Needless to say, there are many different options available to create embroidered badges including laser cutting, which is ideal when creating badges that have a more complex outline. Die-cutting is a more traditional method that uses specialist equipment and is often preferred when large quantities of badges are required.Â However, in this step-by-step guide, we are going to cover how to create and apply a badge easily in-house using only the tools your business already owns plus a household iron.