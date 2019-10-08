Visualise the sequence

Start by visualising the stitching sequence for both sensible, efficient sewing and proper textural overlaps. Your obstacles and opportunities analysis will have revealed areas that need extra attention and those pieces that save effort, and will guide you in parsing your design into ‘sub-designs’ that you can execute along the path to the finished piece. An area consisting of outlines that must register perfectly with underlying filled elements can be completed as a unit.

You may choose to add colour changes and complete all stitching in an isolated area even in the final stitching sequence, completing that area before moving to another design, even if a colour must be revisited. This is because large designs have a higher risk of losing registration as you continue to stitch longer and further away, before returning to that area to stitch outlines and details that must align with the previous layer. If you’ve ever outlined letters on an unstable hat, then you’ll know the benefit of executing each letter and its outline before moving on to the next – the stresses of embroidery on an unstable span can cause considerable shifts in position.

Designs that feature symmetry or repetition parse easily. It is sometimes possible to create bilaterally symmetrical elements by executing half of the element, then mirroring and re-sequencing the results. You can even create one multicolour element in a repeating set and later condense the number of colour changes by re-sequencing and digitising connecting stitches for each thread colour once all copies are placed in their proper location. This not only saves work, but it enhances a design’s sense of internal continuity.