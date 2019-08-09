A calibrated tension meter is the device used to measure tension. This is a precise instrument and care should be taken to ensure the proper storage and use. The meter measures how much the screen fabric gives way when a downward force is applied to it. The downward force when measuring is gravity, and it uses the weight of the meter to calculate that movement. For an analogy, think about how much a trampoline might give way if you are standing in the middle. For our screens, that deflection is expressed in newtons per square centimetre. Yes, newtons as in Isaac Newton with this whole gravity and apple falling from a tree bit. If you are using static frames, 25N/cm2 would be an acceptable tension. For retensionable frames, 35N/cm2 is a good target.

To measure tension, first lay the screen on a flat table with the mesh side up. Measure the warp (vertical direction) and then the weft (horizontal direction) in the middle of the screen. Like a tennis racket, the middle of the screen is the sweet spot. It’s not hard to do and only takes a few moments. Then, measure each of the four corners, about a palm’s width away. More expensive tension meters can measure tension bidirectionally– ie they measure the warp and the weft directions simultaneously. Less expensive tension meters only measure tension one way, so you have to rotate the tension meter each time. You want to measure the centre and the corners, and ideally, they will all be about the same in tension. However, it is possible to have good tension with most of the screen but have one area fail due to any number of reasons.

Your shop should have a floor limit on what is acceptable for tension. The question that I’m asking right now is, “What is your minimum screen tension for your shop?” Do you even know? My recommendation for shops is that any multicolour job should have tensions for all screens on the print run that are over 20N/cm2. And, to ensure easier registration, all of the screens should be within 2N/cm2 of each other. For any screen that has tension under 20N/cm2, they are relegated to only one-colour jobs. I’ve seen shops set their minimum for one-colour screen tension at 16N/ cm2, 17N/cm2 or 18N/cm2. It’s up to you… but this needs to be established. Personally, I’m a fan of 18N/cm2.

Remember, this is the low end. The higher your tension, the better results you are going to get when printing. Let’s examine that next. Have you ever been at a trade show and marvelled at all of those amazing prints on display? The print hand is incredibly soft, the colours vibrant, perfect and tight registration. Those prints are made with all different ink sets, presses, people and shop environments. What could be the one factor that links them together for print quality?