Evaluate and estimate

Any attempt at growth, whether itâ€˜sÂ a matter of making simple effortsÂ like those above or opting for more far-reaching reorganisation, requires tracking progress and making sure that your activities are aligned with your goals. If you havenâ€˜t been keeping an eye on costs and profits as you should, this is the time to start, but this analysis of purpose and direction should go a bit deeper than the books. The ultimate end to this evaluation should be a concrete vision of what you would like your business to become, to be known for, to achieve beyond simply surviving. In the short term, simple goals can be worthwhile, but having and expressing an overarching purpose can help you maintain focus and motivate your team to push for progress.

If you are having trouble with purpose, take some time to thinkÂ about a customer and community perspective: what place does my shop have in the lives of those who patronise it? What roles does it fulfil in my community and where does it fit in the larger community of embroiderers and decorators? What role would I like it to take? Who would I like it to serve? What would this version of my shop look like, what would it be doing in a year, how would that play out and where would it be in five years? Take time to form a picture of this version of your shop; though we all know that plans change and you will likely refine your vision, simply having a target and a purpose in mind can help us break free of running our shops in the moment-to-moment, wholly reactive mode that robs us of perspective.

With a long-term vision defined, we can engage in a little mental time-travel to define immediate goals. Imagine looking back from this same seasonal dip next year: what would you like to record as your companyâ€˜s accomplishments for the year? How will your embroidery shop have grown? What will you be doing at that time that you arenâ€˜t doing now? Once you have a picture of that progress in your mind, rewrite these imagined observations as goals, listing the first steps you believe will get you closer to each. At this stage, you will finally get closer to simple direct actions; if your goal is to be the local shop that can take on large jobs that your production capacity made you turn away in the last year, it may be time to evaluate how and if additional equipment or partnerships might allow you to profitably produce those larger orders. If your goal is to have the most efficient and satisfied workers and you find your operators constantly frustrated and searching for supplies or always pacing from place to place, it may be time to re-evaluate the production floor layout and examine the flow of goods and supplies through your shop. Even large and seemingly â€˜fuzzyâ€˜ goals like becoming a beloved local fixture or giving back to your community start with connecting with people, planning for a fundraiser or participating in a single event.

If you find that, even with your goals in place, you canâ€˜t conceive of the first actionable steps, stop and make a list of people who might help you in your particular aim and make your first step to contact them and do additional research. Set reasonable dates for the completion of your first steps and stick with them; try to execute at least one step before business usually starts to ramp up to give you a quick victory and momentum on which you can build.