Content marketing is the art of creating valuable, relevant and interesting content for your brandâ€˜s audience. Engaging customers in this way has a profound effect on several areas of your business such as increasing sales, improving customer retention and customer acquisition. Here are five simple steps for content marketing success:

1. Undertake a review In one way or another, your business will have produced â€“ and does produce â€“ content. You have copy on your website saying what your company does, and you have probably also produced videos, blogs and social media chatter. You need to look at all the platforms and ways in which you share your brand, its values and its services. Review this content, and identify areas of strength and weaknesses, noting what needs to be addressed. Look at what your competitors are doing and how their customers are reacting to their contentâ€“what can you learn?

2. Consider and plan what type of content you will use There are many types of content to consider using, such as social media, blogs, infographics, videos and ebooks. You need to weigh up their relative advantages and disadvantages when planning your content. Think about:

Who is your target audience?

What is the purpose and aim of the content?

What type of medium are they likely to engage with?

What medium fits with the resources you have available?

Will you be able to produce content on these to time and on budget?

3. Use Google AdWords Keyword Planner Now you have an idea of what type of content you are going to produce, the creative juices will be flowing withmind maps and campaign ideas. Validate your ideas using a keyword tool. There are hundreds out there, but Google AdWords Keyword Planner is probably the most efficient. This will give you an idea of what your audience are actually searching for, allowing you to build content around these key terms. It will also aid your search engine optimisation (SEO) efforts.

4. Pick the right channel for your business Different platforms require distinct types of content, which I have touched on in previous articles [view at www.imagesmagazine. com]. For example, posting content via LinkedIn where you are likely to be reaching out to decision markers requires a more formal approach than that of Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or Snapchat. The key is to be engaging across all channels: you want customers to see you as interesting, someone they can trust and build a working relationship with.

5. Aim for â€˜evergreenâ€™ This is the ultimate goal for content marketers. Creating updated content repeatedly is a challenge â€“ sometimes the ideas may run out or you may not have time with whatever else might be going on. Evergreen content is a â€˜timelessâ€™ piece that will always be of interest to your customers. Producing this will also help drive traffic and raise brand awareness over a sustained period of time.