Digital print company HP will be displaying its new HP Stitch S series digital textile printer technology in the UK for the first time at The Print Show in September.

The Stitch S series, which was launched in April and is distributed in the UK by R A Smart, include the HP Stitch S300 and HP Stitch S500 64” models, as well as the larger HP Stitch S1000 126” option.

Phil Oakley, regional business manager, large-format printing at HP, commented: “The HP Stitch S series is a portfolio of digital textile printers that deliver precise colour-matching, designed to boost growth via décor and apparel applications, as well as enabling on-demand production and personalisation.

“Stitch represents HP’s entry into the dye-sublimation textile market, delivering the world’s fastest colour match capabilities.”

Other newly announced exhibitors include Grafityp and Merlin Transfers. The Print Show 2019 runs from 17-19 September at the NEC, Birmingham.

