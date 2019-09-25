The Hultafors Group, owner of Snickers Workwear, has acquired US workwear manufacturer Custom LeatherCraft (CLC).

Since 1983, CLC has developed ‘work gear’ products for professional tradesmen and women, a range that includes softside tool carriers, nail bags, tool pouches and personal protective equipment.

Peter Dumigan, managing director of the Hultafors Group UK, said: “We are delighted with this acquisition given that the CLC ‘work gear’ range complements the Snickers Workwear, Hellberg Safety, Hultafors Tools, Solid Gear and Toe Guard safety footwear product portfolios perfectly.

“We will now be able to offer the discerning tradesman and woman an even more extensive range of top quality premium brand products, ideally suited to the work they do on site.”

www.goclc.com