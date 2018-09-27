Hybrid Services, Mimaki’s exclusive UK and Irish distributor, has announced the launch of the Mimaki TS55-1800 heat transfer sublimation printer. According to the company, the new machine will bring high-end features to the entry and mid-level markets, including high-speed, one-pass printing at a high-resolution and ink-density, plus unattended printing with 10-litre ink tanks, the new Mini Jumbo Roll and Mimaki’s Nozzle Check and Recovery System for continuous operation.

Bert Benckhuysen, senior product manager at Mimaki Europe, describes the TS55-1800 as a breakthrough digital textile printer that “has been designed from the ground up to deliver high quality, industry-leading productivity and an operational cost that will be hard to beat.” Hybrid Services adds that the TS55-1800 will allow textile professionals to “effortlessly scale their operation with an affordable sublimation printer that meets the high quality and fast turnaround times demanded in the dynamic textile and apparel industry.”

The new model prints at a resolution of 480 x 600 dpi with a high ink density using one-pass printing at 140 sqm/h. In addition, the Mimaki Advanced Pass System (MAPS4) is said to improve the quality of two-pass printing by eliminating banding.

The optional Mini Jumbo Roll unit can continuously feed 2,500 linear metres of heat transfer paper to the printer. This will enable customers to substitute Small Plotter Rolls with Mini Jumbo Rolls and benefit from a saving of over 20% in print media cost, reports Mimaki. Mini Jumbo Rolls of Mimaki Vision Jet-X transfer paper, supplied by Neenah Coldenhove, will be offered as a package deal with the TS55-1800.

The TS55-1800 will be sold at what Mimaki describes as “a very competitive price-point” and will offer customers a high return on investment. Bert Benckhuysen comments: “The Mimaki TS55-1800 offers the best specifications for the best price. According to our projections, textile professionals can reduce their operational cost by using this new printer and double their annual profit. This is truly revolutionary, and we believe it will make a huge contribution to the ongoing analogue-to-digital transformation underway in the industry.”

www.hybridservices.co.uk