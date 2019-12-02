Hybrid Services has announced a three-year Gold warranty on the Mimaki JV300-160plus solvent printer and the CJV300-160plus printer/cutter for a limited period.

The UK and Ireland Mimaki distributor’s Gold warranty cover includes unlimited parts, and is inclusive of all print heads, “giving peace of mind to users as well as a substantial saving”, adds the company.

Brett Newman, chief operations manager at Hybrid Services, said: “High print speeds and low running costs, now with the further incentive of three-year Gold warranty cover for a limited time, means this is a great opportunity to invest in Mimaki’s award-winning technology with all the added benefits of the new Plus models to increase productivity in any print setting.”

www.hybridservices.co.uk