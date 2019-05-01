Three new staff have joined the sales and the technical teams at Hybrid Services.

Matt Reid-Jones has been appointed as a reseller account manager, Marc Busby has joined the technical services team and Ashley Carr has been appointed as showroom technician at the exclusive UK and Irish Mimaki distributor.

Brett Newman, chief operations manager at Hybrid, said: “Matt’s appointment is a great addition to the sales team and brings years of sign and print industry knowledge to the role.” He continued: “We are delighted to welcome Marc to the Hybrid technical services team where his significant experience will be of great benefit to our customers.”

Richard Williams, Hybrid’s showroom manager, said: “Providing an imaginative and visually inspiring environment for visitors to Hybrid is an essential part of the experience when auditioning a new piece of technology and Ashley’s creative and technical skills will play a key part in that.”

Newman concluded: “Hybrid’s continued investment in recruitment demonstrates our ongoing desire to assist our reseller partners and end users as they promote, support and use Mimaki technology on a daily basis. Experienced personnel are of great value and we look forward to introducing Matt, Marc and Ashley to our partners over the coming months.”

