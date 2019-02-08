Why did you choose the Roq? What do you think are its main advantages?

Itâ€™s important for us to listen to people who use the machines. We spoke toÂ a few people directly and read lots of reviews and comments online. Of the two machines that had consistently good reviews, we chose the Roq becauseÂ it came in at a much better price, it appeared simpler to use, the flashes were easier to move around, the control panel was integrated and the safety bars seemed better. The other machine had lots of extra programmes that we felt we wouldnâ€™t ever use as we only use one type of ink and arenâ€™t looking to print onto lots of different materials.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in a upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

At the moment the â€™starâ€™ only rotates one way during printing. It would be useful to have this rotating both ways in case we would like to reposition the machine in future.

Whatâ€™s it like to use?

Itâ€™s easy to use and easy to train others in the use of the machine. Obviously it helps if they have screen printing experience.

What sort of work is it used for?

I use it for lots of things: itâ€™s best for high volume, multicolour work, but can be easily and quickly utilised for short runs of single-colour prints if necessary.

What other equipment do you use?

The other machines we have here aside from the manual presses are two Brother GTX DTG printers. They work together well, eg for small runs of full-colour designs on the DTG printer, with a logo print across all garments on the Roq. We have the very small amounts of full-colour etc covered by the DTG printer, small runs of one to four colours on the manual presses and everything else on the Roq.

What is your advice to others thinking of buying a screen printing press?

My advice would be to shop around, do your homework and get the press thatâ€™s right for your needs. Look into lease loaning and other payment options. Also, make sure you have your prep and dispatch departments organised as an automatic press will eat through jobs much quicker than you are used to and this will have a knock-on effect.

