I S Enterprises International features in the 2019 The Parliamentary Review, a publication which combines political commentary with sector specific insight and provides a platform for businesses and public sector bodies to showcase their best practice as a learning tool for policymakers and industry alike.

I S Enterprises, which has been selected as a ‘Best practice representative’, was founded by David Sanders-Smith in 1971 and provides garments for the promotional clothing sector. In The Review, David explains his success and what he has planned for the future.

Daniel Yossman, executive director of The Review, commented: “It is always a privilege to work with such extraordinary organisations and for them to be able to share their individual success stories will always ensure that The Parliamentary Review remains essential reading.”

The I S Enterprises article can be viewed here: www.theparliamentaryreview.co.uk/organisations/i-s-enterprises-international

www.isenterprises.uk

Â