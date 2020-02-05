Operational perspective

Walking around the Expo floor I discovered a few things that I really liked from an operational point of view. Were there more? Certainly. But these grabbed my attention.

Pulse ID For embroidery decorators, Pulse ID has some game-changing software available that could help to make your shop run better, especially in the realms of operator efficiency, metrics tracking and managing the production floor. The Pulse ID Enterprise Networking solution gives machine operators the ability to pull designs from your shop’s centralised database directly to their machines. It has reporting features that track when operators start and finish orders, and measures KPIs such as pieces produced per hour, number of re-sews, stitches produced, number of runs, speed, total production, and more. But the one thing that really stood out for me is the ability to show the percentage of completeness for the jobs staged today for the operator.

Imagine you have 10 jobs that machine number three has to work on today. At any given time, both the machine operator and management can see the progress percentage for completing today’s production goal. What a great way to keep employees on track! Managers and company leaders can access the data online from any PC, phone, or tablet. You can save reports as XLS files, and it has a great graphic interface and dashboards. It works best with Tajima and Barudan systems, but can be configured for others.

Corob Clevermix 700 Last year I saw this equipment at a private workshop at Matsui in Long Beach and was impressed. The Corob Clevermix 700 is a gyroscopic ink-mixing station that’s made for use with water-based ink systems. No surprise there, as Matsui is one of the leading water-based ink manufacturers in the world. Why is this important? Well, if you mix a lot of ink daily you’ll know the pain of having to constantly clean your ink-mixing blades and stations.

This is a gyroscopic mixer, so how it works is that the components of the colour are placed in the container, and a lid is tightly closed. Put the container in the mixer and it shakes it up until it is completely mixed and blended. No stirrers or blades to constantly clean! It can mix containers from quart to gallon-sized. The best use is for water-based ink as it has a lower viscosity than regular plastisol. If your shop offers mainly water-based printing and you mix a lot of ink colours, this is the system to use.