It all started in the gym. Activewear that had previously been worn solely during workouts and on those early morning jogs started being worn to coffee shops as consumers realised that yoga pants and other gymwear styles were fashionable enough to be worn outside of sports and fitness activities, with the help of a little styling. This adaptation of sportswear for everyday wear, (the athleisure trend), has continued to gain in popularity. Sportswear brands are crossing over into casualwear and fashion, leading to sports apparel becoming much more fashion-sensitive in terms of colours and design.

Meanwhile, all the major fashion retailers and brands have been adopting activewear in their collections, introducing apparel products that are increasingly influenced by sports in terms of style, colours, fabrics and comfort. This trend has been particularly ‘sticky’ for numerous reasons: the tastes of the millennial population, the increasing spend per capita on apparel, the continuing influence of social media and micro-influencers, people’s growing inclination towards ‘wellness’ via health and fitness, and an increasing preference for comfortable, easy-to-wear, convenient, stylish and functional clothes.