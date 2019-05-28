Itma has for the first time invited non-exhibiting industry experts to share future trends, insights and strategic solutions at the Itma Speakers Platform at next month’s Itma exhibition in Barcelona, Spain.

Fritz Mayer, president of Cematex, explained: “It is critical for the global textile, garment and fashion industry to collaborate and to share perspectives and best practices. In the past, the Speakers Platform featured only presentations by Research and Innovation Pavilion exhibitors.

“As the world trends towards Industry 4.0 and grapples with sustainability challenges, we would like to offer Itma as an inclusive platform for all stakeholders to converge and work together to address the challenges we face in today’s rapidly evolving world. Hence, we have invited non-exhibitors as well as all ITMA exhibitors to add greater vibrancy to the Platform.”

The themes cover include strategic business innovation through automation and digitalisation, and sustainable textile and garment manufacturing in the circular economy.

The Speakers Platform will run from 21-25 June and will include panel discussions. Itma 2019 will be held from 20-26 June in Barcelona.

www.itma.com