Fast fashion and traceability

Kerry Flanagan, co-founder of Tshirtify, reports that the company has had a big focus on waste reduction and efficiency in production over the past 12 months, which she says has resulted â€œin full predictability of print runs â€“ especially for peak season”. She adds: â€œArmed with this knowledge, we should be able to start 2019 with better efficiency of ink, better quality prints and be able to really test DTG to the limit!”

According to Kerry, the threat of Brexit and an unstable economy has led the team to expect the creation of even more start-ups in 2019. â€œPrint-on-demand will play a big part in this as the viable option for those wanting to keep in control of their brand and costs,” she notes. With personalisation in print now quicker and easier than ever, and with clients being â€œso exposedâ€œ to their customers, she reveals that Tshirtify will be introducing more customised elements to their prints. She also reports clients and customers are already asking more questions about traceability of products, a trend that she expects to grow in 2019.

â€œWith blockchain â€“ which is essentially a digital ledger that documents the supply chain of everything â€“ looming, there will be even more of a demand for fully traceable and ethical products,” she says. â€œThereâ€™s an expectation from the consumer to know exactly where garments come from and blockchain gives full transparency of the supply chain at every step of the way: from where cotton is grown, to who picks it, how it gets transported and who manufactures it into clothing.”

People opting for ethically sourced, organic cotton garments is Zsolt Petrikâ€˜s wish for 2019. Zsolt, who is managing director at Fifth Column, says, â€œFast fashion is all over the media nowadays. More people realise what the real cost of a cheap T-shirt is when it comes to using cheaper materials, forced and/or underpaid labour and non-sustainable processes.” Choosing more ethical, sustainable garments would, he believes, â€œbe beneficial for all of us living on this planet”.

2019 will be a challenging year, he says, mainly because of Brexit and the uncertainty surrounding it. â€œWhat will the future relationship between the UK and the EU look like? The UKâ€˜s access to the single market and free movement of labour are key parts. If the pound sterling drops (further), businesses will struggle because of higher costs of garments, inks, machinery etc. Small businesses are likely to be hit the hardest.”

Despite not knowing what Brexit will bring, he is looking forward to industry developments in 2019. â€œI believe DTG technology will improve further in speed, more economical ink and pre-treatment usage, and lower maintenance costs and downtimes. Hybrid machines [where DTG is added onto screen printing machines] may become more popular, which would make this method more competitive on larger runs too.”