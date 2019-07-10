The rise of influencing personalities on social media, otherwise known as â€˜influencersâ€™, has led to the rise of influencer marketing. Itâ€™s an area that has grown rapidly and involves big brands working alongside prominent social media personalities, mainly on Instagram and YouTube, to help promote their products and/or services, with some huge brands paying millions per post.

You might be asking yourself, what does this have to do with the garment decoration industry? Well, influencer marketing is filtering down to smaller brands and companies, so it might very well be something your business will consider in the near future.

To help get you started here are a few simple tips to consider if you are going to undertake influencer marketing:

Do your research and checks Carry out due diligence when researching influencers. Look carefully at their personal brand and persona and personality to see if their values align with yours â€“ and ensure their followers are your target audience.

Research fees Do not bow to paying over the odds just because someone has a huge number of followers. Whether itâ€™s unwitting or not, there are bound to be fake followers inflating their numbers. Besides, influencers who have a small band of loyal followers who are your potential customers can often be a better bet anyway.

It is out of your hands The second you get involved with an influencer, things are taken out of your control. Regardless of what you pay you have no control over what they think. Credible influencers want to provide their customers withÂ an authentic experience; work alongside them and deliver a quality product and customer experience.

Be patient The results from using influencer marketing are very rarely instant. Trust must be built between you and the influencer, but also between that person and their audience. It is more a brand awareness-building campaign than a direct sales campaign.

Build relationships You are more than likely to achieve success using this type of marketing when a lasting relationship is created. Working alongside someone long-term will establish trust and help you tap into their influence. Manage the costs by starting with small personalities and establish a manageable, cost-effective working relationship.

Think outside â€˜sponsoredâ€™ Influencer marketing is not all about sponsored posts and plugging your business and its product. It gives you the chance to collaborate with them on curated and tailored content; they understand their audience better than anyone. It may involve competitions or perhaps them designing their own promotional products â€“ whatever you decide, it will help you establish a deeper, more meaningful, long-term relationship.