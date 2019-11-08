The Insta 288, a manual swing-away heat press with 20×25 inch platens, won Product of the Year in the Heat Press (Table Top) category, and Instaâ€™s SiliconeX Custom Heat Transfer received the Product of the Year award in the Media-Heat Transfer Printable category.

Janet Wells, president of Insta Graphic Systems, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised by our industry peers for Instaâ€™s heat press machines and custom heat transfers.Â Weâ€™re also proud that this is the fourth year in a row our heat press machines have been recognised as Product of the Year by SGIA.”

The companyâ€™s three previous SGIA awards were for the Insta 256, a manual swing-away heat press with 16″x20″ platens.

Insta received this yearâ€™s awards on the 22 October at the Printing United show in Dallas, Texas.

www.instagraph.com

www.sgia.org