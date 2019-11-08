Insta GraphicÂ Systems has received two Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) 2019 Product of the Year awards.
The Insta 288, a manual swing-away heat press with 20×25 inch platens, won Product of the Year in the Heat Press (Table Top) category, and Instaâ€™s SiliconeX Custom Heat Transfer received the Product of the Year award in the Media-Heat Transfer Printable category.
Janet Wells, president of Insta Graphic Systems, said: “We are very pleased to be recognised by our industry peers for Instaâ€™s heat press machines and custom heat transfers.Â Weâ€™re also proud that this is the fourth year in a row our heat press machines have been recognised as Product of the Year by SGIA.”
The companyâ€™s three previous SGIA awards were for the Insta 256, a manual swing-away heat press with 16″x20″ platens.
Insta received this yearâ€™s awards on the 22 October at the Printing United show in Dallas, Texas.
www.instagraph.com
www.sgia.org
