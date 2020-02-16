International Coatings raised more than $500 at Impressions Long Beach Expo 2020 for animal rescue charities by printing T-shirts designed by mosaic artist Jolino Beserra.

At the event, International Coatings offered visitors a meet-and-greet with Jolino, who signed T-shirts printed with his one-of-a-kind mosaic, animal rescue design for a charity donation.

International Coatings transposed and printed the design onto 300 ringspun cotton T-shirts donated by Cotton Heritage, using its new FX Gel Gloss Clear ink to highlight part of the design, as featured in our February issue here.

Initial funds raised at the event will be donated to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary, with any additional fundraising given to two other US-based pet rescue organisations: Harley’s Dream and Flying Fur. The T-shirts are available to purchase at www.davidedwardbyrdposters.bigcartel.com.

www.iccink.com