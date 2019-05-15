Manufacturer International Coatings has released the new Axeon Non-PVC Crystal Clear Gel Gloss 1807, which can be used for both automatic and manual screen printing.

The clear, colourless gel has a wet look when printed on top of flashed Axeon or other acrysol or platisol inks.

International Coatings said: “The new gel can be used as an over-print coat to create highly desirable clear, glossy designs – ideal for adding dimension, accents and interest to prints. It can also be used as a clear carrier and adhesive for PVC or glass caviar beads.”

www.iccink.com