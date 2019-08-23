International Coatings has released an “improved” update of itsÂ Glow-in-the-Dark 108Â ink, which produces a bright, greenish glow when exposed to light and viewed in a darkened area.Â

“Our new formulation increases the glow strength of Glow-in-the-Dark 108 by about 30%,” said Mark Brouillard, product manager at International Coatings. “The longevity and intensity of the glow has also been greatly improved.”Â

Glow-in-the-Dark 108Â promises a vibrant phosphorescent glow that the company says will draw attention in any night-time or darkened setting. It can be used as a standalone ink or in conjunction with other inks to create a ‘glow’ effect.Â

“Incorporating Glow-in-the-Dark 108 to any artwork and design is an effective way to add focus and interest to a print,” the company added. “Glow-in-the-Dark is an excellent product for seasonal prints as well as for party or special occasion designs.”

www.iccink.com

