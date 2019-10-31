International Coatings has unveiled its newly improved plastisol-based ink FX Gel Gloss Clear.

The company has reformulated the ink to provide “a super clear printed surface, a glossy ‘wet’ look when printed on other flashed inks and optimal doming performance”.

The FX Gel Gloss Clear is said to be easy to print, and work equally well on both automatic and manual printers. It’s ideal for adding dimensions, accents and interests to a print, and can be ‘stacked’ to achieve a 3D look, explained International Coatings.

The ink can also be used as a clear carrier and/or adhesive for PVC, glass caviar beads or glitter flakes.

