The Independent Print Industries Association (IPIA) and the British Association for Print & Communication (BAPC) have announced a joint conference this spring.

The conference, which will be held on Thursday 19 March at the Shendish Manor Hotel and Golf course in Hemel Hempstead, will host a line-up of expert speakers. “The key goal of the IPIA/BAPC conference – ‘Where do we go from here?’ – is to educate and inspire delegates, while providing a strong platform for high-quality business networking,” explained the IPIA.

Brendan Perring, general manager of the IPIA, commented: “We understand that our members need support to help them efficiently manage and grow their businesses. The things they find helpful and the information they need is reflected across the needs of the BAPC membership, so it makes sense to work in collaboration.

BAPC chairman, Sidney Bobb, added: “Our first collaboration, the spring conference in March is set to be a highlight of the print industry calendar this year. We have speakers that will be both entertaining and thought provoking, around a central theme reflecting the current business climate.”

For more information, visit: bit.ly/bookmarch19

www.ipia.org.uk

www.bapc.co.uk