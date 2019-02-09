Best drama

Want to make a splash? Evidently, you hide an automobile-sized printer under a black silk drape and keep people guessing as to what’s underneath. Kornit’s new printer, the Atlas, is a solution tailor-made for high-volume industrial direct-to-garment printing. As their executives delivered short speeches that few people could hear over the ever-present hum of the tradeshow floor, hundreds of cell phone cameras captured the event for posterity when the drape was pulled away.

The engineers at Kornit used the collective feedback from tens of thousands of operators and the proven experience of hundreds of millions of printed garments to develop the Atlas. Designed to meet rigorous retail standards and qualifications, the advanced user interface is built to simplify maintenance and minimise downtime and the cost of ownership. The Atlas has a great redesign for what a DTG printer should look like with a large, easy-to-read interface on the left side of the front panel. Platen changes are quick as they now use magnets. There is a new fold sensor that will detect problems to prevent head strikes before they happen. The printer is twice as fast as the Avalanche and can crank out about 160 full-size garments an hour. As with all Kornits, the beauty of this printer is the pre-treatment system that is built into the process.