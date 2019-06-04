Itma 2019, which begins on 20 June in Barcelona, Spain, has 1,700 exhibitors, including M&R, Roq, Aeoon, Kornit, Mimaki, Epson, ZSK, Transmatic and Monti Antonio. It’s a huge, week-long show featuring the latest developments in the textile and garment industry; the organisers are expecting 120,000 visitors from 147 countries. Fritz Mayer, the president of Cematex, which owns Itma, notes its appeal to garment decorators, saying: “We are pleased that Itma 2019 has attracted many leading names in the digital printing and garment technology sectors compared with the last two editions.

“Compared with Itma 2015, this edition has seen an increase in exhibitors of printing machinery, inks and accessories. Digital printing is now flexible and simple. It also wastes far less energy and water than conventional production. The machines are able to print endless designs in continuous mode. Direct- to-garment printing is also growing in popularity. Hence, apparel manufacturers are able to carry out order-activated production, enabling mass customisation – a trend synonymous with fast fashion.

“For the embroidery sector, computerisation and other technical developments have also resulted in many advancements. At Itma, buyers will be able to experience first-hand the latest embroidery machines, some of which are capable of laying and fixing unusual materials, such as fibres, tubes and sensors on textiles. This has created more exciting products and applications.”

The printing hall is a must-visit for Images readers, he says, where the latest printing machinery, digital printers, auxiliary machinery and accessories will be showcased, as well as digital and screen printing inks. Fritz adds: “What is interesting is that garment decorators can explore an integrated array of technologies under one roof as the printing chapter is staged alongside complementary sectors such as software for design, data monitoring, processing and integrated production for garment and textile processing.”