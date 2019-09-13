Vastex International has introduced the “world’s smallest conveyor dryer”, the LittleRed X1D, which is suitable for use with prints output from Anajet, Brother, Epson, Polyprint and other DuPont-based DTG printing systems, depending on model size and image saturation.

The new compact dryer measures 46 x 122cm, (the dimensions of its conveyor belt), and is said to be the first dryer with a heater that spans the entire belt width.