Durable designs

Bags are doomed to be dragged in and out of cars, dropped on floors, and run into rough surfaces. Bag decorations must account for some abuse.

1.Digitise durable stitches

Consider using split satins or fill stitches rather than long satins that are likely to snag. Shorter stitches and fills lay flatter; surround a short-stitched fill with a narrow satin for an attractive, clean raised edge thatâ€™s unlikely to unravel. It may lose some satin shine, but it will outlast longer stitches.Â

2. Pick polyester thread

Polyester resists abrasion, UV light and harsh laundering better than rayon.

3. Stay away from the wear

Donâ€™t stitch areas prone to rub against the wearerÂ or drag on the ground when the bag is laid down. Itâ€™s not common, but some customers may demand decorationÂ in these areas; donâ€™t do it without explaining the risk.