His purpose was to subtly create a sense of familiarity for customers. By contrast, as Paul pointed out, the Starbucks across the street is cookie- cutter typical of the chain’s standard architecture, standard interior and standard corporate palette. Paul knows that many of his patrons have an aversion to foreign-owned multinationals. This is what I mean by identifying your actual competition. There is bound to be some overlap of customers, but for the most part Starbucks is an apparent rather than an actual competitor. Paul’s actual competitors are the other privately- owned coffee shops on the street.

By not distinguishing between apparent and actual competitors, you waste time and energy barking up the wrong tree. Rather than being concerned about the green mermaid across the street, Paul welcomes her presence, saying: “Her visibility raises the profile of coffee and the concept of coffee shops to the advantage of all privately-owned coffee shops in the area.” The lesson for all small business owners: identify your actual competitors, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and then adjust your business model to stay ahead. You should also know what your competition is up to at all times so you’re not caught by surprise and end up with a sore butt, like an unobservant coonhound.