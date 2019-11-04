Jacket Required, the UK’s only contemporary menswear and streetwear trade exhibition, has appointed Phil Wildbore as its new sustainable ambassador.

The organisers of the show, which is being held at the Old Truman Brewery in East London from the 22-23 January 2020, have appointed Phil as its sustainable ambassador in order to “spearhead the growth of the show’s sustainable offer”.

One of the original pioneers of sustainability and ethical fashion, Phil launched his first brand, Road, in the 1980s. Whilst working with a family-run factory in Leicester, he became aware of the poor working conditions that existed in a major part of the fashion industry. To raise awareness and with the aim of getting his customers to start thinking more about their wardrobes, Phil ensured Road branding and labeling had the message ‘CONSCIENCE – everyone involved in this garment has been paid a decent living wage’. He also founded Monkee Genes, which became the first jeans brand to be awarded the Soil Association certification.

Phil said: “I am proud of my role for Jacket Required with the ability to continue my campaign to promote sustainability and ethical manufacturing. I’m very excited about this opportunity, and very much looking forward to my next adventure in this ever-evolving industry.”

Adam Gough, event director at Jacket Required, added: “I am delighted to announce Phil as our new sustainable ambassador. He brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience in the ethical and sustainable fashion arena.

“At Jacket Required we are determined to work towards creating a show that prides itself on showcasing brands with a clear conscious vision for the future, and good quality product produced in the most ethical and sustainable way.”

