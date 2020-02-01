James & Nicholson has announced the launch of Solid Style, its new workwear line for 2020.

The collection focuses on a reduced, one-coloured design, and is mainly intended for craftspeople working indoors and outdoors, as well as for engineers and laboratory staff, says the brand. The new workwear garments are said to offer practical features, such as YKK zips and reflective detailing.

The new Solid Style line includes the brandâ€™s first professional Work Overall (JN887), as well as a Work Coat (JN888). It also features new polo shirts and T-shirts made with ringspun, combed organic cotton for both men and women. This range includes the Workwear Polo Shirt (JN892/JN891); the Organic Cotton Workwear T-Shirt (JN1808/JN1807); the Workwear T-Shirt (JN890/JN889); the Organic Cotton Stretch-Polo Work (JN1806/JN1805); the Organic Cotton Stretch-Longsleeved T Work (JN1804/JN1803); and the Organic Cotton Stretch-T Work (JN1802/JN1801).

For 2020, James & Nicholson has also launched a new sportswear collection made from recycled polyester, which featured in our annual showcase of the latest summer sports and teamwear styles in the February issue here:

