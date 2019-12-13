James & Nicholson has announced the launch of its new augmented reality app.

The new app, JN Augment, enables James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach customers to scan the brands’ current bestsellers catalogue to access interactive information about their bestselling classics and favourite products from the last few years.

The JN Augment app can be downloaded for free to a smartphone or tablet from Google Play or the Apple App Store. Alternatively, the QR code on the first page of the catalogue can be scanned to download the app. Once downloaded, the app can be used immediately to scan the catalogue’s individual product pages, enabling users to access product details and direct them to the online shop.

Tobias Seidel, head of marketing at James & Nicholson and Myrtle Beach, said: “With the app we will go a step further towards digitalisation and branding experiences. We would like to make our brands even more fashionable and perceptible for our customers.”

www.fusiblesystems.co.uk