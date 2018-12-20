UK and Irish Mimaki distributor, Hybrid Services, has announced the addition of Cambridge-based Josero to its network of Sign & Graphics Authorised Partners. Hybrid’s chief operations manager, Brett Newman, commented, “Josero is a well-established company with 15 years’ experience in the sign and graphics market and Hybrid is looking forward to working alongside its team in this important sector for Mimaki.”

“We’re absolutely delighted to join forces with Hybrid. Mimaki offer an innovative product range that complements the hardware we already offer perfectly,” added Josero’s managing director, Loic Delor.

www.hybridservices.co.uk

www.josero.com