Kornit Digital has announced the launch of an underwritten public offering of 4.34 million ordinary shares.

The digital printing manufacturer will also grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 651,000 ordinary shares.

Kornit intends to use the proceeds from the offering for future acquisitions including complementary businesses, technologies or assets, and for general corporate purposes including working capital and capital expenditures. The company is said to have made no agreements or understandings with respect to any acquisition or investment at this time.Â

www.kornit.com